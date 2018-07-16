You’ll be judged by works, Ruto tells State agencies

DPPS

Deputy President William Ruto has urged various arms of government to perform their duties as mandated by the Constitution because each will be judged by its achievements.

Speaking during a church service at the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa in Kayole, Nairobi, yesterday, Ruto said the Executive is ready to play its part in empowering Kenyans.

“As the Executive, we are ready to be assessed by the programmes and development agenda that we have for the country. We will make sure every arm of government is well facilitated to carry out its functions,” he said.

He added the work of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission would be measured by the investigations on wastage and mismanagement of public resources. The output of the Judiciary, on the other hand, would be evaluated by the justice they would dispense.

Ruto said the Executive would focus on implementing projects that would transform the lives of Kenyans, citing construction of roads and schools, equipping and upgrading of education institutions and hospitals, implementing water and electricity projects, among others.

Ruto was accompanied by Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Senator Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi), MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Kanini Kega (Kieni), James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Charles Kanyi (Starehe), John Kiarie (Dagoretti South) and George Theuri (Embakasi West).

The Deputy President said the government is looking into the issues affecting Nairobi City County, citing plans to construct more roads, improve water supply, upgrade hospitals and construct a new market in Gikomba.

Jubilee leaders from central Kenya present dismissed claims that they had been directed not to work with the Deputy President.

Archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe assured the government of its esteemed support towards achievement of its set goals.