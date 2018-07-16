Excited Kogelo ready for Obama

Baraka Karama and Eric Juma

Nyang’oma Kogelo residents have prepared a 10-point wish list for their son, immediate former US President Barack Obama, as he visits the region today.

Even as the excitement over Obama’s visit hit fever pitch with his arrival in Nairobi yesterday, Obama’s family spokesperson Nicholas Rajula was still struggling with a list of issues of concern to Kogelo.

“We are compiling a list of items to present to Obama to engage him in development projects in this region,” said Rajula.

On his side, Obama’s grandmother Sarah Obama was elated: “Arwuaki dala Nyakwara” (Welcome home my grandson),” were her words moments after the former POTUS landed in Nairobi.

“This is the day that I have always longed for and today Allah has heard me. It will be a day to remember,” said 92-year-old Mama Sarah.

And her wish would be to prepare for him his favourite meal of “chapati “and traditional porridge.

“My grandson loves chapo (chapati) and I wish he would have time to taste my food,” she added.

Meanwhile, residents said they want to be part of the launch of the multi-million-shilling sporting complex.

“We know he is coming to launch a sporting academy on Monday but we are also seeking audience with him,” said Omollo Nyapiedho, a resident.

Yesterday, a spot check by People Daily revealed that most hotels were fully booked, forcing other visitors to seek accommodation in Kisumu.

In some hotels, the management said they had allowed clients to share rooms but still pay full accommodation charges.

Some hotels have also hiked prices following high demand.

Top security officials from Nyanza region were locked up in a meeting yesterday to finalise preparations for the visit.

Kisumu county deputy governor Mathews Owili said they will put up big screens at the Jomo Kenyatta grounds to air live proceedings.

“As a county, we have to be part of this and that is why we have decided to make it possible for residents to follow live proceedings of Obama’s visit,” he said.