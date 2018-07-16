Breaking glass ceiling for women in military

Last week’s appointment of Fatuma Ahmed as Kenya’s first woman major general in the military broke the proverbial glass ceiling, an achievement that packed significant punch for women here and beyond our borders.

But more critically, it makes a statement of infinite possibilities, including in the disciplined forces, for everybody, gender and other factors notwithstanding.

And this is the reason we hail the Commander-in-Chief Uhuru Kenyatta for showing faith and belief in the officer in making this appointment. And as he said, MajGen Ahmed must now act as glittering inspiration and positive role model to women. If it had been outside the military, it would easily come across as a tokenism. Symbolic considerations, however, are rare within professional military.

Gender equity is unambiguously expressed in the Constitution with the provision of the two-thirds gender rule but there are areas which, due to a cocktail of issues and history, realising the numbers need to be evolutionary. However, the rise to the apex for Ahmed clearly projects a new trajectory.

Legislation is not always the most cost-effective instrument to tackle socio-cultural barriers and political structures that tend to stagnate women to subordinate positions or perpetuate women’s under-representation. With mainstreaming and parity in access to education, equal opportunity is today a foregone conclusion.

Kenyans must reject the mishmash of half-truths, fallacies and outright lies often peddled to alienate and disadvantage women. Women’s enhanced visibility in public offices and decision-making, do much to crush myths which have worked against them. Women are increasingly making the point that they are not a surplus when it comes to manning strategic positions.

Unfortunately, regionally in political representation, Kenya ranks dismally having the lowest representation by gender ratio at just 22 per cent, compared to Rwanda’s 57 per cent which is among the highest globally.

There have been valid calls for women to spearhead their own battle in political representation but this requires wider support.

Therefore, there must be resoluteness to make equitable representation by mainstreaming and tackling issues which hobble women. Their lopsided visibility can be corrected.

Fighting for electoral positions is currently fraught with unique challenges. In the 2017 elections, just about 10 women candidates offered themselves for gubernatorial race. That today we have three governors out of 47 from none in the previous election; baby steps that must be jerked up come 2022.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, Registrar of Political Parties and other Constitutional institutions mandated by the law to ensure free and fair elections must do more to remove hurdles women face. Political parties must meanwhile embrace equity in nominations. Congratulations Maj Gen Ahmed.