Urgent solution needed to arrest school unrest

Since schools opened for second term six weeks ago, at least 50 schools have been closed indefinitely over students unrest.

But why has it become so hard for the government to arrest the wave of unrest in secondary schools despite the mindless relay-like orgy that has predictably been happening in the second term of every year?

As usual, the blame has been heaped on the introduction of new policies like the current delocalisation policy that has seen transfers of a number of school-heads to new stations. According to the Kenya National Union of teachers (Knut), the policy, which started last year, was carried out in haste and without consultation with stakeholders.

On its part, the Ministry of Education has staked blame on the fear of the forthcoming national exams, especially after the ministries tightened the rules governing administration and marking. According to the ministry’s top officials, the students are apprehensive that they are unlikely to cheat, as it was the norm in many schools previously. They are, therefore, resorting to destruction of property to blackmail schools authorities to bow to their demands.

This was also the same reason advanced in the last two years when the orchestrated strikes ravaged the country. The issue of decentralisation of textbooks also reared its head last year, with a suggestion that cartels in the book industry were hitting back at the government for snatching and taking over the lucrative business.

A cocktail of other reasons have been given to explain the sporadic torching of mostly schools dormitories. But some of them raise more sparks than light. For instance, the issue of delocalisation could be a smokescreen. While the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) made the mass transfers of principals in an unprecedented scale, transfers of teachers is normal. Furthermore, every year, head-teachers exit their stations through retirement or natural attrition.

TSC is an independent constitutional body and it’s not obligated to consult trade unions, students or teachers when carrying out its mandate. That could be tantamount to abdicating on its independence. Furthermore, students should never be allowed to choose which principal should head their school.

In fact, blaming the unrest on transfer of principals is reason enough to believe that some of the schools that have gone on the rampage have previously engaged and are planning to engage in exam irregularities. Otherwise why are they opposing the new principals on the claims that they are too strict and have introduced tough rules?

One of the reasons given by students in one of the affected school last week is that the new principal does not have good rapport with teachers. So why is that the problem of students? If teachers have problems with a principal, there are ways to channel their grievances either to the school board, TSC and ministry officials for redress.

Students have no role to arbitrate on such matters. This is a pointer that teachers right be having a hand in these strikes.

I find the other excuse that the school administration has failed to establish effective means of communication between themselves, the students and teachers far-fetched. I mean schools are not political parties where decisions are made through acclamation and concurrence. Unlike in the past, schools nowadays have democratised and created many avenues for expression, including allowing students to elect their representatives.

However, the ministry should look at some recent policy changes that may be affecting students. These includes opening more streams in boarding schools, especially national and extra county schools. Most national schools have over 10 Form One streams holding over 600 students.

A parent of a Form One student, whose school went on the rampage last week, told me his son has been complaining since they were admitted in January of smaller food portions, congestion in class and dormitories and other facilities because of the huge number of students.

According to him, the son is not happy with the school and the students may have used other excuses to come home because they went on strike immediately after finishing exams.

In fact, they refused to remain in school even after the board decided not to close the school. They simply wanted to come home! Could the huge numbers of students in boarding be making life unbearable for teachers and administrators to manage schools adequately?

