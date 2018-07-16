NATIONALNEWS

Wasonga claims public varsities underfunded

Winstone Chiseremi July 16, 2018
2,424 Less than a minute

Underfunding of public universities has compromised the quality education in the institutions, University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary general Constantine Wasonga  (pictured)has said.

Speaking on Saturday after holding a consultative meeting with the top management of Moi University at the  Rivatex Company’s conference hall in Eldoret, Wasonga faulted the government for overlooking  institutions of higher learning in budgetary allocation.

“Unless the government enhances the budgetary allocation to public universities in the country, the quality and standards of education will continue to suffer adversely,” he said.

Show More

Related Articles

July 16, 2018
2,451

Excited Kogelo ready for Obama

July 16, 2018
2,473

Former POTUS visit to ‘reinforce’ Uhuru, Raila Handshake

July 16, 2018
2,466

Woman MP in hotel drama over marriage certificate

July 16, 2018
2,442

Two other Kenya Power top officials arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker