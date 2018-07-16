Wasonga claims public varsities underfunded

Underfunding of public universities has compromised the quality education in the institutions, University Academic Staff Union (Uasu) secretary general Constantine Wasonga (pictured)has said.

Speaking on Saturday after holding a consultative meeting with the top management of Moi University at the Rivatex Company’s conference hall in Eldoret, Wasonga faulted the government for overlooking institutions of higher learning in budgetary allocation.

“Unless the government enhances the budgetary allocation to public universities in the country, the quality and standards of education will continue to suffer adversely,” he said.