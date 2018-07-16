MP opposes move on boarding schools

Eric Juma and Mathew Ndung’u

The idea to abolish boarding schools to address school unrest is simplistic and unacceptable, Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi has said.

He said indiscipline needs concerted effort by all stakeholders and not simplistic solutions such as the one recently proposed by the Ministry for Education.

Wandayi said Kenyans would not allow the ministry to apply knee-jack reactions to a serious problem rocking the sector.

“Abolishing boarding schools cannot solve indiscipline. To address the issue holistically, managers in charge of education must establish a forum for all stakeholders to deliberate on the matter and come up with short, medium and long-term solutions,” said Wandayi.

Wandayi was reacting to remarks by Education Principal secretary Belio Kipsang that the government may increase the number of day schools to allow parents and guardians spend more time with their children to avert unnecessary unrest.

Engage children

Belio, while appearing before a parliamentary committee for Education on Thursday, said the future of any country is day-schooling, adding that Kenya is the only country with an obsession for boarding schools.

“By reducing the number, we would want to increase opportunities in day school so that parents can also get an opportunity of engaging their children,” he said.

Meanwhile, in the wake of ongoing unrest in secondary schools across the country, parents have been urged to get more involved in their children’s lives and guide them.

Nairobi Catholic Archdiocese Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau attributed the many problems that the country is experiencing, especially challenges involving the youth, to poor parenting, saying most parents have left the roles of raising children to teachers.

Values erosion

Addressing faithful at Gatitu Catholic Mission in Gatundu South during the celebrations of St Clare’s family day, Kamau said it is sad many parents don’t have time for their children.

“Don’t continue blaming children for the ongoing school unrest but rather ask yourself as a parent, what role have you played in the erosion of values among learners,” he said.