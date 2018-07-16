Dear Obama, this is our earnest request to you…

It was with a blend of excitement and anxiety that I received the invitation to His Popularity the Governor’s residence.

Ever since the last election, he had given me a cold shoulder and even ignored my calls. He, obviously, bore a grudge against me for having shown open support for his rival. But what was I to do when I had already sensed outright betrayal from him?

You see, before the polls, I had all along assumed I was his right hand man only to discover he was left handed: all his goodies went to other people and I was left clutching at mere loyalty. Why would I not switch loyalty to a more worthy benefactor?

Now back to the invitation. I arrived promptly at the governor’s residence, and to my surprise found fellow MCAs Matayo and Maritha already seated with the governor in the lounge.

“Welcome, Bwana Gwinso,” the county chief said rising from his seat and giving me a molar to molar smile. He then proceeded to hug me, or rather, to wrap himself around me.

“I have missed you badly. Badly, my friend,” he said showing me a seat. As I settled, I saw MCA Matayo give me a look that could not be described as friendly.

“Waheshimiwa, I have invited you over a very crucial matter,” the governor began after we had exchanged tired jokes about handshakes.

“You two are the people I trust most in that County Assembly. It is your opinions that I trust most. Yes, that is a fact,” he said lowering his voice even though there was no one else in the vicinity.

“As you are aware, former US President Obama will be around next week. I have received intelligence that I have been selected to be among those that will dine with him,” the governor said, now whispering.

“Congratulations,” MCA Matayo whispered back.

“Now, I know I will have a few minutes to chat with him, and throw in a request or two. I want you to advise me on what to tell him to do for our county.”

We looked at one another in confusion, each of us perhaps full of ideas.

“Tell him to build us an ultra-modern city,” said Maritha.

The governor rejected the idea outright for that would favour one ward over others. He wanted an idea that would benefit the whole county equally. After some thoughtful silence, a brainwave suddenly hit me and I blurted out, “ Why not ask him to take a number of unemployed youth from each ward to America and give them jobs?”

My suggestion was met with stone silence.

“And then?” asked Matayo

“I expect these youth to uplift the standards of life in our county,” I retorted.

The governor eyed me as if I had said something most ridiculous. Maritha just sighed aloud and kept mum.

“Bwana Governor, this is the thing,” “MCA Matayo said in a voice as resolute as his words, “Tell President Obama to establish for us Project Supervision Funds, one for you and another for each MCA. These funds will help us go a long way in ensuring the development projects in the county and the wards are carried out diligently. He should then sponsor a one-week workshop, preferably in the US, to sensitise us on how to use these funds.”

“I knew you could be trusted to give useful ideas,”the governor said excitedly, patting Matayo on the back.

We all, with one accord, agreed that Matayo’s proposal was the best for our county. Let Obama give audience to our governor, we shall be the envy of other counties. Ni kujipanga, my fren.

