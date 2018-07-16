Coffee sector faces massive threats

Once a top foreign exchange earner for Kenya, coffee continues to face serious challenges raising concerns about the risk of the country losing its position in the global market.

Threats to the crop, once acclaimed as black gold and known for its aromatic and flavour compounds come from other cash crops, high population and infrastructure developments. Horticulture, dairy and real estate industries have emerged as the new economic frontiers, offering high returns thus luring farmers away from the crop.

The booming of these industries has led to massive shrinking of area under coffee in all the 31 coffee-growing areas. Data from the Coffee Directorate reveals that area under coffee currently stand at 114,500 hectares after decreasing from 170,000 hectares in early 1990s.

Real estate sector has been booming in counties in Mt Kenya region, especially Kiambu and Murang’a counties. Most towns in these counties have experienced exponential growth in the recent past, housing a number of people working or doing business in Nairobi.

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro says the key reason why majority of small-scale farmers have been disposing of their coffee farms to real estate developers and targeting other economic activities is lack of morale due to low returns and the long wait.

“The current situation in coffee industry is not attractive especially to smallholder farmers. In Kiambu County, huge percentage of coffee bushes have been converted into commercial and residential buildings as they offer huge and quick returns unlike in coffee where farmers have to wait for long before receiving their hard earned income,” he said.

However, he said the county government has never carried out an audit of the entire coffee industry to ascertain the actual remaining area under coffee.

Speaking to People Daily last week, Nyoro said that the county government is encouraging property developers to consider establishing their projects in less potential areas such as Juja Farm and Ndeiya, areas where there are no crops like coffee and have huge unexploited land.

According to coffee sub-sector implementation committee chaired by Joseph Kieyah, production of coffee during Kenya’s independence in 1963 was 43,778 tonnes and it substantially increased to a high of 128,926 tonnes in 1987/1988 crop year.

However, Pof Kieyah said following the collapse of International Coffee Agreement in 1989, output recorded a steady decline and coupled with other key challenges, production today oscillate between 40,000 tonnes and 50,000 tonnes.

Direct sales

In 2016/17 coffee period, average price improved by 20.34 per cent to stand at Sh23,508 ($233.50) from Sh19,535 ($194.04) per 50 kg realised in 2015/16 season. While average price under the direct sales decreased to Sh35,607 ($353.67) compared to Sh36,281 ($360.36) for a 50 kilogramme in 2015/16 coffee year.

Currently, the sub-sector is facing unprecedented challenges which have drastically affected the production levels. Key among them; low earnings from coffee despite its premium quality, delayed payments, mismanagement and inefficiencies in co-operatives, restrictive laws, high cost of production and lack of direct access to the trading floor.

Nyoro, an Agricultural Economist, added that the county government is working with value chain players to fast-track other programmes aimed enhancing productivity per tree, which is currently below two kilogrammes.

“Kiambu County has the potential to produce more especially if farmers are well supported. Our key challenge is how to enhance productivity per tree in order to increase national production and thus enable farmers to earn more both locally and internationally,” he added.

The notable coffee-growing areas in the county include Kiambu, Githunguri, Kiambaa, Gatundu North, Gatundu South and Ruiru sub-counties where most farms have been turned into concrete jungle.