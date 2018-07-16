Kenya gets two-year Comesa extension on sugar imports

Lusaka, Saturday

Kenya’s sugar industry will continue to enjoy protection from influx of imports from Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) region after the bloc’s Council of Ministers accepted the country’s bid to extend sugar safeguards for two more years. The current sugar safeguards will expire in February 2019, hence with the extension the safeguards will run up to February 2021.

Under the Comesa treaty, safeguard measures can be applied to domestic industries to protect them against international competition until they become mature and competitive.

The push for extension was led by Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba who is leading Kenya’s delegation to the 38th Comesa Council of Ministers and Summit. Speaking at Mulungushi International Conference Centre in Lusaka after the breakthrough, Namwamba hailed the extension as a fantastic window of opportunity for Kenya to revamp her sugar industry.

“It has been a tough battle to get this two-year extension. But we have articulated our position superbly and what has been adopted is win-win really for Kenya and the rest of the Comesa fraternity. I am very pleased”, he said.

He lauded the Kenyan delegation for the great teamwork, and added: “It is very good for Kenya as this ring fences our sugar sub-sector from indiscriminate sugar dumping, but we must make good use of this crucial extension so that we do not seek another one in 2021”.

Effective reforms

The CAS said Kenya must now accelerate substantive and effective reforms in the sugar sub-sector to make local production competitive and seek to bridge the current national consumption deficit of more than 989,000 tonnes. “We must push forward with the privatisation agenda, power co-generation and biofuel production, revision of sugar pricing policies and step up research and development”, he said. Namwamba stressed the need to further protect Kenya’s sugar market from unregulated influx of cheap sugar from outside the Comesa region to ensure the local industry grows.

Kenya currently produces about 376,000 tonnes of sugar against a consumption of 1.3 million tonnes. This leaves a deficit of 989,000 tonnes that is bridged by imports.

The 2018 Comesa Policy Organs meetings will conclude with the Summit of Heads of State and Government on July 18 and 19. –MFA PRESS