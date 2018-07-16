Entertainment and Lifestyle

Chipukeezy cites drug abuse for schools burning

People Daily July 16, 2018
Nacada director Vincent Mwasia Mutua, popularly known as Chipukeezy, recently visited State House Girls on Thursday July 12, 2018.

In the wake of high schools in Kenya being burnt down with claims of fear of exams, the National Campaign Against Alcohol Drug Abuse director addressed students on Thursday afternoon urging students to refrain from drug abuse.

‘’The fact that some of you start using drugs under the care of your parents is worrying. Parents need to start talking to their kids on the dangers of drug abuse. They shouldn’t leave that responsibility only to the teachers. On the other hand, students need to be aware that drugs can and will kill you’’ said the Nacada official.

The successful comedian who took over from Starehe Member of Parliament (MP) Charles Njuguna aka Jaguar as a director just over a month ago backed his claims providing figures to the congregation that included the school’s principal and teachers.

‘’In a Nacada report, it is said that 82,000 of Kenyan secondary students drink alcohol, 39,000 are bhang users and 4,000 use heroin and cocaine. 78,000 have access to prescription drugs, and that those who use drugs are usually exposed between 10-19 years old.’’

