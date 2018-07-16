PINE CREEK RECORDS SIGNS AMANI G

Pine Creek Records is pleased to announce the official signing of Amani Gracious; the melodious 13-year-old from Githurai that took Kenya and the world by storm via her viral video of her reciting ‘Girl on fire’ by Alicia Keys. The official signing took place earlier this evening at the Capital Club in Nairobi and was graced by Pine Creek Records founder Peter Nduati. The young songstress will go by the stage name ‘Amani G’ and is set to shoot a video for her first single ‘Sitasahau’ on July 14, 2018.

She will benefit from the two-year deal with a minimum pay of Ksh. 2.5 million with no limit on the upside. With her being a minor she cannot sign a work contract and will therefore benefit from a trust that is set up by her legal guardian (mother) Christine Ambuso and Peter Nduati. Pine Creek Records has taken care of her general upkeep that includes school fees, healthcare, housing, food, clothing and security.

The labels main focus is completion of her EP and enabling Amani to complete her Standard eight studies. The label will then secure a good high school for her as they work on completion of her album.

Speaking at the signing event Amani G expressed her gratitude to her mother and Pine Creek Records. “I never thought a video of me singing would be seen by so many people including Alicia Keys herself. My mother has been with me throughout and I thank her for never leaving my side. I’m also very thankful to Pine Creek Records and Peter Nduati for helping me and my family get a better life through my singing. I hope the songs I release in future will be loved by Kenyans and the world,” said Amani during the announcement event.