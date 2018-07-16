Rogue students barred from sports competition as schools strike at Coast

Walker Mwandoto

Waa Boys High School volleyball team from Kwale county that has represented the Coast region at the national level for the last three years has been barred from participating in this year’s regional championship after the students burnt a school dormitory in May.

Boys under 19 soccer hopefuls Tononoka Secondary School from Mombasa county have also been disqualified for fielding an ineligible player. The Coast Secondary Schools Sports Association (Cossa) secretary-general Omar Mwadena Munga said the decisions are in accordance with the association’s rules. “Any school that goes on strike will have its teams barred from the association’s games until further notice,” he cautioned.

The announcement was made during this year’s Coast Regional Secondary Schools ball games held at Kwale High and Matuga Girls schools. “Waa Boys, favourites in the boys volleyball and football under 16 tournaments were barred on a technicality, Tononoka were barred because of fielding an illegal player,” Munga said.

In the absence of Tononoka and Waa, Shimba Hills Secondary from Kwale county emerged winners after beating Ramisi Secondary 2-0 to reclaim the boys football title they last won six years ago. Shimoni Secondary School’s volleyball team, which has played second fiddle to Waa for years, beat Mwaluphamba Secondary 3-2 to secure their first ever-national slot.

The boys under 16 football title was won by little-known Kinondo Secondary who defeated Mkongani Secondary School team 1-0. Kwale Girls High School blanked former champions St John Girls High School from Kaloleni in Kilifi county 2-0 to retain the girls under 16 title. Kaya Tiwi Secondary from Kwale county also won the netball title for the third year in a row.

Meanwhile, four secondary schools in Kilifi county have been closed indefinitely after students rioted and burnt classrooms and dormitories, demanding the removal of their principals. The affected schools are Chumani and Galana secondary schools where dormitories were burnt. The damage to property was estimated at Sh15 million. Others are Mekatelili and Gongoni secondary schools, where students rejected their headteachers.

Speaking recently during the Kilifi North Education Day, county governor Amason Jeffa Kingi said students are torching dormitories and other properties under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

He called on the County security committee led by County Commissioner Magu Mutindika to speed up investigations on the schools so that action is taken against those involved.