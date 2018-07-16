Parents cry foul as schools impose heavy penalties

Enock Amukhale

Parents in the schools which were shut after students’ unrest in Nyanza region have decried heavy cash penalties for damages being imposed on them by the institution’s boards of management.

They are appealing to the Ministry of Education to intervene and conduct an independent audit to access the actual cost of destruction done by the students.

However, Education Cabinet Secretary, Amina Muhamed, who toured Kisumu Girls to look into ways of calming the student unrest, said the government would not shoulder the cost of damage caused by unruly students.

Amina’s sentiments echoed that of Kisumu County Director of Education Sabina Aroni and Kisumu County Commissioner Pauline Dola who cautioned students against unrest saying it is their parents who will feel the pinch of paying for the destruction.

But parents say the schools are exaggerating the costs forcing the parents to pay huge amounts of money. At Kisumu Girls, which was closed a fortnight ago after the students went on the rampage, parents are supposed to pay Sh5,000 per student for repairs. If each student pays the penalty, then the total cost will be more than Sh5 million.

Ng’iyi Girls students are supposed to report this week with Sh2,000 each for damages. “This is too high compared to the damages done at the school,” said a worried parent.

Parents say they want a transparent audit to evaluate the actual cost of destruction done at the school instead of school administrators coming up with random figures.“We are opposed to the exorbitant charges being imposed on the parents after the students damaged school property,” said the parents who declined being quoted for fear of victimisation.

Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers National Chairman Omboko Milemba has asked the ministry to call an urgent education sector stakeholders’ meeting to seek better solutions to the rampant strikes.

Meanwhile, there was confusion at Kisumu Girls last week when parents were turned away with their children after the school extended the reporting dates. The parents were forced to camp at the school’s gate after they were told the reporting date for Form Ones has been moved to today.

The parents accused the school administration of making parents to incur more losses going to school. “We were informed through short messages (SMS) that the Form One students are supposed to report on Monday last week. We prepared our children and travelled to school only to be informed by school watchman that the reporting date has been postponed,” decried a Form One parent.

Parents said they are suspecting rot at the school and have threatened to petition the Education ministry to have probe done.

In Nyanza alone, at least 14 schools have been closed indefinitely after the students unrest. Kisumu Girls High School, Maranda High School, Onjiko Boys, Usenge High School, Ng’iya Girls, Kandiege Mixed Secondary School, Oriwo Boys, Otieno Oyoo High School, Ngere High, Huma Girls, Withur Secondary, Maliera Secondary, Ambira High School and Chulaimbo Boys.