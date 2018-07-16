KenSAP set to airlift more students abroad

Alfayo Onyango

A local non-profit organisation, KenSAP (Kenya Scholar-Athlete Project), is set to send 19 Kenyan high school graduates from disadvantaged backgrounds to top universities in America following a successful fundraiser at the Kempinski Hotel.

Speaking on the growth of the organisation’s mission, KenSAP Managing Director Allan Davidson said they began in 2004 with support from partners such as Canadian entrepreneur Charles Field-Marsham, who owns Kenya Flouspar Company.

Other partners now include KenolKobil, Enda Shoes, Kestrol International, M-Pesa, Equity Leadership Programme as well as private individuals.

“Our ambition is growing. We are no longer just placing students; we are developing the future generation of leaders that will help lift the majority of Kenyans living under poverty,” said Davidson.

So far, the organisation has facilitated 179 students with full scholarships to top universities abroad such as Harvard (19), Yale (12), and Princeton (11). Another 173 have managed to graduate, with 12 students having pursued or currently pursuing PhDs at institutions such as Michigan State and Stanford, while another 30 are pursuing Master’s degrees in American institutions.

Among KenSAP alumni is Eve Rotich, now Equity Group Holdings’ project manager for the bank’s branches and operations in South Sudan, Uganda, Rwanda, Tanzania and DRC. She suffered family losses during the post-election violence in 2007-08, but this did not block her from realising her potential as KenSAP scouted her and enabled her to study Economics and Psychology in Middlebury College, US.

The alumni also donate to the project up to $25,000 (Sh2.52 million) annually.Rotich urged the guests and other well- wishers to support the cause by donating through M-Pesa account. M-Pesa itself is a platinum sponsor of KenSAP.