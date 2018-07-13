NATIONALNEWS

Teacher, students arraigned over school dorm fire

People Daily July 13, 2018
DOUGLAS DINDI

A teacher and nine students of Makhokho secondary school was arraigned Friday over a dormitory fire in the institution last Tuesday.

The boarding master and students were, however, not required to take plea as the prosecution charge sheet was not ready.

Kakamega resident magistrate William Lokopoit ordered the suspects released on bond pending fresh charges on Thursday.

The fire razed a dormitory barely five days after a new head teacher was installed in acting capacity.

Fire fighters from the Kakamega county government arrived later and put out the fire that had by then spread to the second dormitory with a capacity of 81. There were no casualties reported.

