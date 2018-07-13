Former Moi allies acquitted of Sh954million-land fraud charge

A Nairobi court has acquitted five former senior officials in retired President Daniel Moi’s government accused defrauding an 80-year-old widow of a Sh954million, 477-acre parcel of land in Uasin Gishu county.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi freed former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Ezekiel Komen, former district commissioner Benjamin Rotich, Lands officials Tom Chepkwesi and Erick Tarus, and businessman Benjamin Kuto saying the prosecution had failed to prove the abuse of office and conspiracy to defraud charges.

He said none of the prosecution witnesses, including the complainant Anne Kimetei and government officials who testified in the case, produced the original title deed in court to back their evidence.

He added that none of the Moi-Ben land control board members were called as witnesses where the accused persons held meetings involving the land. The prosecution has 14 days to appeal.