KPA downplays row with Kenya Railways over SGR debt

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has downplayed a simmering row with the Kenya Railways Corporation over Sh930 million debt for handling containers on Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) freight trains.

Acting KPA managing director Daniel Manduku Friday said there is no conflict between the two government agencies and the debt will be settled through laid-down government procedures.

He said the money collected by both KPA and Kenya Railways goes to the National Treasury and therefore there is no cause for alarm.

Former KPA boss Catherine Mturi-Wairi had written to Kenya Railways MD Atanas Maina on May 2, demanding payment of Sh930,520,000 for labour and equipment used in handling cargo between January and March.

However, Manduku said the matter would be sorted out amicably without strangling SGR cargo freight services.

Speaking after witnessing the discharge of four new Rail Mounted Gantry (RMCs) Cranes at Berth 12, Manduku said plans to put top managers on performance contracts will be completed by December.

According to the plans, the six top managers will be put on performance contracting in a bid to bolster the currently lackluster efficiency at the Port of Mombasa.

“The top management level must be on performance contracting and that is the best practice all over the world so that you are accountable for what you do. I am on contract, my PS in on contract and the CS is also on contract, why not others?” he asked.