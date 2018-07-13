NATIONALNEWS

Ruto tells Nothern Kenya residents to leave boundary issues to leaders, elders

People Daily July 13, 2018
Deputy President William Ruto has called for an end to conflicts over boundaries in parts of Northern Kenya.

He asked residents in the region to leave matters to leaders and elders as they were well placed to solve them instead of taking the law into their own hands. 

Addressing wananchi in Modogashe and Lagdera grounds on the Isiolo-Garissa counties border Friday, Ruto said it was shameful that Kenyans were still fighting over boundaries in the 21st century.

 “Conflicts over boundaries that have led to closure of schools, displacement of people as well as interference with development are issues that should not have room in this this century,” he said.

Accompanying the DP were National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Marsabit governor Mahamud Ali and Isiolo deputy governor Abdi Ibrahim, among others.

 He said cattle rustling, failure to take children to school and conflicts over boundaries were major issues of concern among the pastoralists.

 “These are the issues that hinder development of our area and yet we can stop them. We say we are marginalised but the issues are of our own making. This is the worst marginalisation that can ever be,” said Ruto.

He said Ministry of Interior officials would tour the area later this month to explore ways of solving the problem once and for all, calling for calm among the warring groups.

