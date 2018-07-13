English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Ministry of tourism suspends translocation exercise

July 13, 2018
A rhino in Lewa Conservancy, Laikipia county. Photo/COURTESY

The government has suspended the translocation of black rhinos following the death of 8 out of the 11 animals that were  recently moved to the Tsavo National Park.
Tourism and wildlife cabinet secretary Najib Balala said  veterinary experts from the Kenyan Wildlife Service had attributed The deaths to salt poisoning due to consumption of water of high salinity upon arrival at the Tsavo sanctuary.
Conservationists and environmentalists had been piling pressure on kws to give an explanation on how the rhinos died.

