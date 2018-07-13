Ministry of tourism suspends translocation exercise

The government has suspended the translocation of black rhinos following the death of 8 out of the 11 animals that were recently moved to the Tsavo National Park.

Tourism and wildlife cabinet secretary Najib Balala said veterinary experts from the Kenyan Wildlife Service had attributed The deaths to salt poisoning due to consumption of water of high salinity upon arrival at the Tsavo sanctuary.

Conservationists and environmentalists had been piling pressure on kws to give an explanation on how the rhinos died.