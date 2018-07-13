English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta moves to Cabinet secretaries

K24 Tv July 13, 2018
2,473 Less than a minute
President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta has this evening announced minor changes  in his cabinet that saw some cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries moved to new dockets among several other appointments in government.
industrialization cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed swapped positions with his  east african community counterpart Peter Munya with immediate past state house spokesman Manoah Esipisu being nominated for appointment as ambassador among other changes.

Show More

Related Articles

July 13, 2018
2,482

Teacher, students arraigned over school dorm fire

July 13, 2018
2,516

Former Moi allies acquitted of Sh954million-land fraud charge

July 13, 2018
2,544

KPA downplays row with Kenya Railways over SGR debt

July 13, 2018
2,498

Ruto tells Nothern Kenya residents to leave boundary issues to leaders, elders

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker