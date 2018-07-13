English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
President Kenyatta moves to Cabinet secretaries
President Uhuru Kenyatta has this evening announced minor changes in his cabinet that saw some cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries moved to new dockets among several other appointments in government.
industrialization cabinet secretary Adan Mohamed swapped positions with his east african community counterpart Peter Munya with immediate past state house spokesman Manoah Esipisu being nominated for appointment as ambassador among other changes.