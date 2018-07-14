President makes changes in reshuffle

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday carried out a partial reshuffle in his administration with four Cabinet secretaries swapping positions as 10 Principal Secretaries were transferred.

The President also made nine ambassadorial nominations.

Former Meru governor Peter Munya was moved from the Ministry of East African Community to Trade and Industry, switching dockets with Adan Mohamed.

Devolution PS Nelson Marwa traded places with Senior Citizen Protection while Arts PS Charles Sunkuli as Culture PS Joe Okudo was moved to Tourism to take over from Fatuma Hirsi, who was moved to Broadcasting.

Devolution PS Lillian Omollo, who is facing prosecution over the NYS scandal has been replaced with Francis Otieno in the State Department of Youth.

Former TV News anchor Kanze Dena, who was recently appointed deputy spokesperson of the President, now becomes acting Statehouse Spokesperson after Manoah Esipisu was nominated to ambassadorial post.

Charles Sunkuli, who was the Principal Secretary in the Social Protection Pension and Senior Citizens Affairs State Department will replace Marwa.

More appointments

Prof Collette Suda moves to Ministry of Education as Chief Administrative Secretary to take over from Simon Kachapin who moves to Ministry of Energy as CAS.

Former Rongo MP and Sports minister Ochilo Ayako, has also been tapped to take over an ambassadorial post. Sarah Serem, the former chairperson of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, who left the gig in December, has also been appointed as an ambassador.

Others nominated to ambassadorial positions include former Air Force Commander Lt Gen Samuel Thuita, former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Francis Ndegwa Muhoro, former US Amb Peter Nicholas Oginga Ogego, Johnson Mogo Ondieki, Chris Karumba Mburu and Benjamin Langat.

According to a statement by Kanze, the diplomatic changes are subject to parliamentary approval.

She added that the overall changes are part of ongoing efforts “to re-engineer the government in line with President Uhuru’s Big Four development blueprint.” Other PS changes saw Zainab Abdalla Hussein appointed Correction Services, Alfred Cheruiyot, State Department of Post training and Skills Development, Susan Mochache to Environment and Forestry while Joe Okudo was reappointed to the Tourism State Department.