My ride: So fresh …so clean

Why this car?

It’s always been on my bucket list, so I’d been quietly looking for one for quite a few years. It has crisp angular design from the 90s, which I find attractive. Also, my mum owned one back in the day. She got it brand new from Mashariki Motors and my brother and I helped spec and option it. Naturally, there was a lot of emotional attachment to her car and that consequently endeared me to the model. This particular car had been kept in storage for the past 10 years, was in perfect shape and had low mileage.

What do you love about it?

My initial plan was to swap the engine for the 3.0-litre six-cylinder from the E46 to end up with a fast comfy cruiser. It has a humble 1.8-litre four-cylinder, which doesn’t offer much in the way of tyre shredding performance. However, this car is basically new, I got it seven months back with some 48,000kms on the clock and I’ve added about 3,000kms since.

When I took it to the local BMW dealers, they were surprised a car this age was basically factory fresh. I decided to keep the engine stock because not only is it fuel-efficient, but also gives a smooth comfortable drive. I plan to add BMW M3 cosmetic upgrades by fitting 17-inch wheels, bumpers and side skirts.

To add to that, I’m a member of the BMW E36 owners club and a BMW classics forum where we share best practices on running and maintaining the car and it’s been said to possibly be the cleanest E36 BMW in the country, something I’m proud of.

Do you have any drawbacks to owning it?

Nothing particularly to do with the car as it’s been very reliable and affordable to maintain; I only had to change the clutch master cylinder when I got it. The only issue I have is with matatus. I want to keep the car in mint condition without even the tiniest scratch or having to repaint even a small section.

This means I drive extra cautiously, but even then, the insufferable matatus don’t appreciate a good clean car and tend to bully me while on the road.