Sofapaka in real threat to K’Ogalo stay at SPL summit

To a layman, SportPesa Premier League (SPL) table-toppers Gor Mahia are perfectionists in the true sense of the word in that it is the only team that is yet to lose a match in the top-tier action.

But Sofapaka who are behind Gor in the SPL pecking order are desirous to prove that this is mere illusion and as they take on Sony Sugar at Awendo Green Stadium Sunday, Batoto Ba Mungu will have one thing in mind; conjuring up an outright win to bridge a six-point gap with the Green Army.

Rightly so, Gor are not in a position to argue this case since they are busy with the Cecafa/Kagame Cup which ends in Tanzania on Sunday, but Sofapaka coach John Baraza has affirmed that his team is determined to change the league statistics in their favour.

“We are not taking any chances and what we are preoccupied with at the moment is to win every match thrown at us. Yes, the league is competitive but who knows, we may ultimately find ourselves at the upper echelons of the table,” said Baraza.

During their last outing, the resurgent Sofapaka laboured to a 3-2 win over Mathare United and as such, Baraza has made a clarion call for his charges to be composed and rule the roost rather than breaking sweat to amass maximum points.

“We may be playing away but nothing will be as good as putting the game to bed early in the match and players need to keep working hard to achieve that,” said Baraza.

In the meantime, third-placed Bandari have their work cut out in keeping pressure on Gor and Sofapaka when they take battle to much improved AFC Leopards in a late kick-off at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos Saturday. Leopards’ Argentine coach Rodolfo Zapata has lately moulded a confident team that is capable of taking on any opposition worth its salt although it might take time for the predominantly young squad to get used to the rigours of the league.

Placed eighth in the standings, Ingwe will mostly rely on the likes of Ezekiel Odera, Duncan Owiti, Brian Marita and Vincent Oburu while Bandari have David King’atua and Shaban Kenga to look up for inspiration.

At Jericho’s Camp Toyoyo Grounds Saturday, Kariobangi Sharks, proud after settling for a priceless draw with Ulinzi Stars in Nakuru last week, square it out with Tusker in a match that has all the ingredients of a thriller.