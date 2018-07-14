City Stars sting Modern Coast in Toyoyo NSL match

Peter Mwangi’s sixth minute strike was the difference as Nairobi City Stars hit visiting Modern Coast Rangers 1-0 at Hope Centre Friday.

The cagey encounter saw both sides’ trade open chances and possession; however the match was also a physical contest. In the opening half, the visiting side used a lot of flank play to create chances but the central defence led by skipper Arthur Museve held steady.

On the flip side Abdirahman Mango led the charge for goals against the Rangers with his poorly cleared shot falling to the path of Mwangi to easily tee it home. Most of the balls were centred in the middle of the pack as both custodians were largely reduced to spectators.

Eric Ludala and the dangerous Mango, however, called Modern Coast keeper Ryan Khamisi to action in the 19th and 25th minutes following blazing shots. In the second half, City Stars who are now provisionally fifth on the log with 35 points switched gears. Coach John Amboko assembled a three-man attack that also included substitute attacker Dan Agesa in a bid to kill of the game.

The coastal outfit introduced pomp as they filled the midfield and used the roving wingbacks to locate the speedy Khamis Mzee in a tactical switch but almost often his running was mistimed thus giving Ronny Kagunzi easy time on goal for the hosts.

After the match, coach Amboko was delighted with his win but praised his opponents’ discipline.