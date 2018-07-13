People Daily

Nairobi education CEC refutes claims cheque for bursaries are fake

David Ndolo July 13, 2018
Nairobi residents who had applied for bursaries for education in their wards will worry less after CEC in charge of Education, Youth and Sports Janet Ouko refuted   claims  that some cheques have been rejected  by banks after errors were reported.

Minority  Leader Elias Otieno also Kileleshwa MCA and other MCAs had claimed during  assembly sittings  yesterday that some cheques were being rejected by principals following errors but not luck of funds in the bank adding that Cooperative Bank is helping to process all the bursary cheques.

All wards residents who applied for close to 76,000 cheques totaling to Sh3.5 million for 85 wards will worry no more  after CEC assured them of authenticity and genuine contrary to claims by section of MCAs.

“This morning I did call all MCAs and majority told me their cheques issued by Governor Sonko last week were okay and issuance was going on well. There is no cause for alarm,” Janet said.

She advised legislature to stop spreading remours and should focus on helping the Governor and his executive to fulfill his pledges to Nairobians.

“Our aim is to make education better in Nairobi. We want to retained our top performance nationwide. Quality of education is more important than sideshows,” she said.

