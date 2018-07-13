K24 TvNEWS

Parents demand justice for 24 children paralysed after jab in Busia

K24 Tv July 13, 2018
2,442 Less than a minute

Parents of 24 children who became paralysed five years ago after they were injected with what is believed to have been immunisation jabs at Akichelesit dispensary in Teso North Busia county, are now demanding for justice after the high court in Busia ordered that they be compensated by the county government in 2017.

Ago gathered at the Busia county assembly demanding for justice for their children after the high court of Busia ordered for their compensation by the county government of Busia last year.

Show More

Related Articles

July 13, 2018
2,455

Rachel Shebesh decries underutilization of Women Enterprise Funds in Kisii

July 13, 2018
2,467

Kangundo Court sentences former banker to 21-years in jail for forgery

July 13, 2018
2,552

President Kenyatta makes changes to the Military Command

July 13, 2018
2,465

2007 PEV victims worried about rising 2022 political temperatures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker