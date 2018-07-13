Parents demand justice for 24 children paralysed after jab in Busia

Parents of 24 children who became paralysed five years ago after they were injected with what is believed to have been immunisation jabs at Akichelesit dispensary in Teso North Busia county, are now demanding for justice after the high court in Busia ordered that they be compensated by the county government in 2017.

