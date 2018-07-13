English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

President Kenyatta makes changes to the Military Command

K24 Tv July 13, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta has this afternoon presided over the swearing- in of new military commanders during a brief ceremony at State House Nairobi.

Major general Walter Raria is the new commander of the Kenya Army  taking over from Lieutenant -General Robert Kibochi who has been promoted to Lieutenant- General and named the Vice -Chief Of The Kenya Defense Forces.

Kibochi was moved to the strategic position after the previous office holder Lieutenant General Joseph Kasaon resigned from the force on medical grounds.

The new appointment now puts Lieutenant – General Kibochi in pole position to become the new chief of the defence forces , a position that is held rotationally among the three formations of the Kenya Defense Forces.

At the same time, Major General Francis Ogolla was officially sworn in as the commander of the Kenya Airforce.

The highlight of the swearing in ceremony was the introduction of the first woman Major General Fatima Ahmed who has now been appointed as the assistant chief of the Kenya Defense Forces.

Ahmed now becomes the highest ranking female military officer after being promoted from the position of brigadier to major general.

While congratulating the new commanders, President Kenyatta urged them to strive to boost the country’s security and perform their duties with diligence.

In attendance were senior military commanders  led by Chief Of The Kenya Defense Forces General Samuel Mwathethe and Defense Cabinet Secretary Racheal Omamo among others.

