2007 PEV victims worried about rising 2022 political temperatures

K24 Tv July 13, 2018
Victims of the 2007-2008 post election violence have expressed concern over the rising political temperatures that are focused towards the 2022 general election.

Patrick Githinji, chairman of the IDP network while addressing the issue, said that although the government has managed to resettle and compensate most of the victims, negative political rhetoric was likely to interfere with the development agenda.

