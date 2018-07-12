English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Lessons from Ireland : Dublin’s seamless traffic

K24 Tv July 12, 2018
2,434 Less than a minute

Kenya’s public transport system is said to be one of the worst in the world with commuters especially in Nairobi and other cities spending long hours on the road due to human and vehicle traffic.
In contrast the  streets of Dublin, Ireland’s capital city have a free and seamless flow of traffic.
Daniel Kariuki tells how the Irish have managed to intertwine different modes of transport without causing congestion on the motorways.

Show More

Related Articles

July 12, 2018
2,431

Huge blow as Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip loses seat

July 12, 2018
2,436

Unsung Heroes : Bishop Kinuthia preaches and feeds street children and jailed mothers

July 12, 2018
2,467

DP Ruto commends the Church for the role it plays in fostering peace

July 12, 2018
2,479

Hawkers engage police in running battles, demand release of colleagues

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker