Lessons from Ireland : Dublin’s seamless traffic
Kenya’s public transport system is said to be one of the worst in the world with commuters especially in Nairobi and other cities spending long hours on the road due to human and vehicle traffic.
In contrast the streets of Dublin, Ireland’s capital city have a free and seamless flow of traffic.
Daniel Kariuki tells how the Irish have managed to intertwine different modes of transport without causing congestion on the motorways.