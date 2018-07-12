Unsung Heroes : Bishop Kinuthia preaches and feeds street children and jailed mothers

We are used to seeing churches being set up almost everywhere with flamboyant bishops and pastors promising to heal, cast out demons or even neutralize conflicts.

It is very rare to see some of these men and women of the cloth dining with the poor or simply providing direct support to the less fortunate in the society.

In Kakamega county, one preacher, Joseph Kinuthia, has found peace preaching to, feeding and clothing street children as well young mothers behind bars.