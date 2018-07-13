10 years for man who raped mum

A 46-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of raping his mother-in-law.

Julius Nduati Muiruri, who was arraigned at Kandara Law Courts, is said to have committed the offence in 2016.

Speaking after the ruling, the woman, whose identity has been protected, said she was contented with the sentence.

The 76-year-old said she could not understand why his son-in-law turned against her.

“I am happy that the court has given me justice for the heinous act committed against me,” she said.

She urged the government to put in place punitive measures to deal with sexual offenders.