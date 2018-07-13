NATIONALNEWS

Senate wants CRA to regulate wards projects

Dinah Ondari July 13, 2018
The Senate has directed the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and the Controller of Budget to come up with a uniform structure for the implementation of ward development projects.

The move comes even as the House  is processing the County Wards Development Equalisation Bill tabled by Murang’a Senator Irungu Kangata  which seeks to ensure equal development across devolved units.

Senate Committee of Finance, Trade and Budget chaired by Mohammed Mahmood (Mandera), gave the two agencies two weeks to come up with the structure.

Mahmood  said the two agencies are expected to provide a non-partisan opinion on the matter which is already subject of controversy between the national and county government.

“We want to engage the Senate to  sensitise them on the reworked provisions of the Bill, which should be prescriptive and not descriptive in its implementation,” he said.

