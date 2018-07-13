Kisumu, Siaya hoteliers report booming business

Hoteliers in Kisumu and Siaya counties are pegging on the former US President Barack Obama’s visit to register good business.

Obama is expected in Kenya on Sunday where he will hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House in Nairobi before proceeding to Kogelo on Monday.

He is later expected to fly to his ancestral Kogelo home to preside over the inauguration of Sauti Kuu Sports and Vocational Centre managed by his half-sister Auma Obama.

Western Kenya Hospitality Leaders’ Association chairman Robinson Anyal said hotel industry in the two counties is gearing up to record booming business during the visit.

He said accommodation facilities in Kisumu including top hotels such as Acacia premier, Imperial, Kisumu Hotel, Impala Eco-Lodge, Grand Royal City and Sovereign are fully booked.

“The expectation is that hotel occupancy will hit 90 per cent by Sunday,” he said.

Kisumu boasts a number of high-ranking hospitality facilities in the Western Kenya circuit and hosted many delegates during the last devolution conference held in Kakamega County two months ago.

“With the kind of guests coming in for Obama’s visit, we expect our top class hotels to register full bookings and this has offered us great business opportunity,” he said.

The former US President lands at the Kisumu International Airport and will be received by governor Anyang’ Nyong’o (pictured).

County Tourism executive Achie Alai termed the visit an opportunity to showcase Kisumu’s rich domestic tourism potential.

“We are open for real business during the visit which will give us a vibrant opportunity to present to the guests what we have as a county,” she said.

Deputy governor Mathews Owili urged the business community to take maximum advantage of the visit.