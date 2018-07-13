NATIONALNEWS

Senators, MPs on collision course over new roads bill

Dinah Ondari July 13, 2018
2,421 Less than a minute

A standoff is looming between the Senate and the National Assembly over senators’ threat to reject the Kenya Roads Bill.

Senators, who began debate on the bill yesterday, said members of the National Assembly ignored the role of county governments in the construction and management of roads.

They want clause 42 of the bill to be amended to give county governments powers to approve compulsory acquisition of land for construction of roads.

“Under Article 62(2) and Article 63 of the Constitution, county governments are in charge of public land,” said the report of the Senate committee on roads and transportation.

The senators also want clause 56 of the bill deleted, saying it gives Treasury unilateral powers to impose new levies on road users. Instead, Senators want the clause amended to ensure Treasury consults county governments.

“This will ensure the road user charges prescribed are implemented or implementable by the county governments in respect to county roads,” the committee said.

Show More

Related Articles

July 13, 2018
2,457

10 years for man who raped mum

July 13, 2018
2,460

Lamu senator loses seat as three MPs survive petitions

July 13, 2018
2,457

Muturi: MPs’ World Cup trip just for benchmarking

July 13, 2018
2,474

Shoot dead armed criminals, says Njega

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker