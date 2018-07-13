Court stops Joho CBD repaint order

The High Court in Mombasa has temporarily stopped forced repainting of all buildings within the Central Business District (CBD) in blue and white colours.

Justice Erick Ogola stopped enforcement of the directive after the county government failed to respond to an application filed by an aggrieved trader.

Through lawyer Samuel Kariuki, the Best Lady Cosmetics argued it has a branding colour it uses countrywide and the Mombasa shops are not an exception.

“We have been in business for over 15 years and all the materials in shops trade in pink which we use in all our branches,” he said.