Former Devolution ministry official testifies in Sh791m theft case

Former Senior Ministry of Devolution administrator Hassan Noor Hassan yesterday narrated how a man who claimed to be working in the office of the Deputy President threatened him not to decline to authorise the irregular payment Sh791 million at National Youth Service (NYS).

Noor, who was also former chairman of the Ministerial Tender Committee told Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi on June 10, 2015, he received a call from a Koech who said he was working in the DP office and wanted to meet him.

The court heard that after the call, the said Koech met Noor at his office where he asked him not to decline the irregular financial commitment at NYS which by the time the DCI was investigating the loss of millions at the facility. “I asked Koech why I should not decommit the said irregular financial commitment at NYS? He told me that there are big people from the DP’s office in the commitment,” said Noor

The witness led in his evidence in chief by Senior State Counsel Alloys Kemo said Koech cautioned him that if they go ahead and decommit, they would lose their jobs by the end of that week.

Noor said that he later contacted some people he knew from the DP’s office to know whether Koech is an employee in the same office but they denied having known him.

He was testifying in a case in which former Planning PS Peter Mangiti, former NYS director Nelson Githinji and 25 others are charged with Sh791 million NYS scandal.