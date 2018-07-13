Athlete Rono sets eyes on continental title in Nigeria

Vincent Rono is upbeat of winning 10,000m during next month’s Africa Senior Athletics Championships in Nigeria.

Rono whose star is rising qualified recently to represent Kenya in the event after winning the race at Kasarani Stadium trials and became part of Team Kenya to fly the Kenyan flag high in Nigeria in August.

The little-known Rono is proving to be an athlete with a bright future. Two weeks ago, Rono won 10km Six Wheels Road Race besides excelling in last year’s 10km Kericho Safaricom Road Race.

Rono, 28, who says he is in good form and ready for the task ahead ,trains at Litein Athletics Club. He hails from Bureti Sub-county, Kericho county. He also triumphed in Lille Half Marathon in France last year.

“I am training hard for the next month event in Nigeria. I am seriously focused on this and I am upbeat of winning the race. I am in good form and indeed raring to go,” he told the People Daily in Litein Town last week.

He has run a number of marathons and road races representing the country in a number of athletics meetings across the world.

Athletics Kenya (AK) official from Bureti Sub-County Geoffrey Chumo describes Rono as an athlete with a bright future and destined for bigger achievements in the world of athletics.

He calls on the county and national governments to work together and support and motivate budding athletes with attractive packages for them to take sports as their professional careers.

Rono also urged the county governments to establish or improve playing grounds in line with taking sports to the next level.