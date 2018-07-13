Super 8 holders Kawangware begin second leg against rivals Ngando

Super 8 Premier League defending champions Kawangware United begin their second leg against rivals Ngando Youth Association (NYSA).

The heated west conference derby expected at Riruta Ground from 3pm on tomorrow in one of the seven matches scheduled at the weekend across various grounds.

Kawangware under the tutelage of experienced striker Francis Thairu will be seeking to revenge their 5-0 demolition by their opponents in their reverse clash to leap from their current third place on the table standing with 29 points.

The cup holders will be banking on their goal poacher Chris Wanga who is the league’s top scorer with nine goals under his belt to overcome their foes who lie one spot below them with 28 points.

Nysa head coach Fredrick Otieno noted his side is ready to take on a gun-blazing Kawangware without much fuss.

“We have been practising for the past two weeks despite the break and am sure my team will emerge victorious when they play Kawangware. My plan is to get early goals and defend them.

By winning this opening match we improve our chances of clinching the title at the end of the season,” said Otieno whose side won the Division One league last season to earn a promotion to the top-flight.

Meanwhile, Leads United will welcome Ziwani-based side, Team Umeme at the same ground on Sunday from 1pm before paving way for the eagerly awaited clash pitting Melta Kabiria playing against Rongai All Stars.

Umeme aim at the winning their fixture to leapfrog past their challengers who are placed at 12th place with 16 points.