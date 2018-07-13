Kibugu, Awuor to represent Kenyan at Junior Open in Scotland

Young golfers Njoroge Kibugu and Ashley Awuor leave the country today and will be in action from July 16-18 at the Eden Course, St Andrews, Scotland as they represent Kenya in this year’s Junior Open championships.

The championship brings together golfers under the age of 16 playing off maximum handicap of 15.4 from all golfing nations affiliated to The R&A, the ruling authority of golf throughout the world except the United States and Mexico.

This will be the first national assignment for 15-year old Kibugu who plays for Muthaiga Golf Club. A student at St Austin Academy, he is currently playing off handicap 7.

Awour a Golf Park player playing off handicap 7 is a student at Olympic High School and was part of the National Junior team that represented Kenya in Morocco in April for the All Africa Junior Golf Championship, where Kenya finished fourth. Eight countries participated in the girls’ category.

The best boy and Girl to represent Kenya in this tournament are selected at the Annual Kenya Junior Stroke play championship held in August in the year preceding the Junior Open. Their names are then forwarded to The R&A on January 1 in the year of the bi-annual event.

“This is an exceptional event and a fantastic opportunity for the young players to have a unique experience at the home of golf.

The championship consists of 54 holes stroke play.

“One round of 18 holes shall be played on each of the first two days after which the leading competitors (leading 80 and ties, gross) shall qualify for the final 18 holes on the third day.

“The R&A has also organised a visit to the 147th Open Championship to the juniors on July 19 and 20 which will be played at Carnoustie,” said Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) President Gitonga Kabera who will accompany the two golfers as the official delegate and chaperone.