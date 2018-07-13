Varsity side seek to improve consecutive KHF league finish for national honours

After finishing in the third position of the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) premier league for five consecutive seasons, Strathmore University are keen to break their duck this season and finally clinch the elusive title.

Under the tutelage of long serving coach Peter Mwathi , the students had what he refers to as an unsatisfying season , finishing third in regular season and failing to defend their Super Cup title despite reaching the finals against eventual winners Black Mamba.

“We had a few challenges and did not achieve our aspirations, however I am grateful we did not lose our footing and drop in our performance. We had tough opposition and the new season will be no different but we have recruited and prepared well for it,” said Mwathi.

The side has enlisted the services of five new players while maintaining their previous squad members as only one has finished school but is expected to play for the side for two more years as per their signing on contracts.

Nicholas Munyua and Philip Mumo join the side from Kangaru School, in Embu, Brian Murangiri was signed from Meru School, Felix Omondi from Kanyawanga Boys in Nyanza as well as Samson Okoth from Aquinas High.

“We have a good side and the new players are adding diversity and depth to the squad. It might look like we are struggling in the beginning but that is because we have to file the new players more at the expense of the regular players for them to gain the much needed experience in the league,” said Mwathi confirming that they will be participating in this weekend’s KDF chairman cup as it will offer the new players a platform to gain more experience.

To finish third last season, the side played 18 matches, winning 15 and drawing in two against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB). The side only tasted defeat in the hands of champions Black Mamba.

Black Mamba won the league unbeaten after 17 wins and a draw against NCPB. KDF were second on the log with 16 wins, one draw and one loss they suffered in the last match of the season against Black Mamba gifting them the title.