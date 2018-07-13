Ayimba joins Kisumu RFC as technical advisor

Viden Ochieng

Kenya Rugby Union Championship side Kisumu RFC are on a mission to make the club great again and have began by bringing on board former Kenya Sevens coach Benjamin Ayimba (pictured) as a technical advisor ahead of the forthcoming National Sevens Circuit.

Team manager Shellan Nyawira also confirmed the recruitment of former Impala and Kabras team manager Phillip Mwenesi as the team’s new coach who will be assisted by Dick Osano. Anthony Muchiri has also joined the Kisumu technical bench from Kabras.

“This technical bench will only handle the National Sevens Circuit. We have not decided who will lead the team in the 15s KRU Championship League but a decision will be made later. However, we want a very strong technical bench,” said Nyawira.

“If things go well, Ayimba will join us for the 15s league as we push to return to the Kenya Cup,” added Nyawira on Ayimba who participated in the recruitment of 25 new players for Kisumu two weeks ago.

“We are hoping to be invited for the Prinsloo Sevens first division. If that happens, we will remain in the first division in the entire series,” he said.

Kisumu fielded their development side at the recently-held Citam Sevens tournament where they finished third after edging out relegated Championship outfit Moi University 17-5.