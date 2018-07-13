Boomplay App celebrates 10 million google play installs

Africa’s fastest growing music streaming and content download app, BoomPlay, recently celebrated a milestone of reaching 10 million Google Play installs.

The Android platform that allows users to access artistes’ songs, videos, and lyrics had an event graced by Kenyan hit maker Naiboi (formerly Rapdamu), and Mambo Mseto’s Willy M Tuva to mark the grand occasion.

After also showcasing the Best African App guild they earned at the AppsAfrica Awards in Cape Town late last year, the pair was in jubilant moods urging artistes to join the music distribution app to gain more audience.

“When we say we are the number one distribution app in Africa, we have the numbers to back that up,’’ said Boomplay executive Martha Huro.