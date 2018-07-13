Grace Msalame celebrates birthday

Media personality Grace Msalame celebrated her 32 birthday this week. The mother of twin daughters was grateful to God for yet another year.

“Thanking God for another year. #LifeIsAGift,” she captioned her photo in an Instagram post. Her friends and followers also sent her birthday wishes, but it was one by her baby daddy that caught the attention of many. Paul Ndichu, who is happily married with one child, did not want to be left behind as people streamed social media to wish the curvaceous beauty happy returns.

“Happy birthday Mama ZaRa!… May God continue to shower blessings! Isaiah 43…PS I hope the girls got you Gifts,” he captioned a photo of Grace and their twins on his Instagram page. Some of his fans could not help, but point out how his maturity and blended family was the epitome of perfection.