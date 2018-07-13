NATIONALNEWS

Shoot dead armed criminals, says Njega

Githinji Mwangi July 13, 2018
Central Regional Commissioner Wilson Njega has directed police to shoot and kill armed criminals terrorising residents in the region.

The administrator said it’s time to stop treating criminals with kid gloves.

Speaking at Wangurusub-county headquatres in Kirinyaga during a public baraza to ventilate the increasing cases of armed robbery in Mwea, Njega (pictured) told police commanders to viciously deal with criminals.

Security team

Accompanied by  regional and Kirinyaga county security team, the administrator regretted that innocent people continue to lose their lives. He accused some politicians of protecting criminals and bailing them out whenever they are arrested and arraigned.

“You were given those guns to deal with criminals use them to bring sanity in these area,’’ said.

