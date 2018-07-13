Expose individuals stashing billions abroad, State urged

Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) has asked the government to expose names of individuals who have stashed money in secret bank accounts in foreign countries.

The council, led by national treasurer Sheikh Hassan Omar and organising secretary Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to show his commitment in anti-graft war by ensuring the corruption proceeds are recovered.

This week, the government entered into an agreement with Switzerland government in a deal signed by Attorney General Paul Kariuki and Swiss ambassador to Kenya Ralf Heckner in an event witnessed by Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Alain Berset (Switzerland).

“This is a bold step and Kenyans are eager to see property stolen, recovered. We want the asset recovery mission to start immediately so that those involved can be prosecuted and billions of shillings held by few individuals in foreign accounts returned to help the country,” said Omar.

In 2015, Kenya was ranked 58th among countries with the highest dollar deposits in Swiss banks at $559.8 million (Sh51.18 billion).

Last year, the European nation said it had frozen Sh200 million stashed in the country.

President Uhuru said the deal aims at expanding the anti-graft net beyond the prosecution of culprits believed to have stashed hundreds of billions of shillings abroad since independence a move likely to rattle the who is who in the country.

Dented image

Khalifa said the nation’s image has been dented by graft and the only way the President would leave a good legacy is to save the nation from jaws of corrupt individuals.

The imams who have thrown their weight behind the war on corruption also asked the Judiciary to exercise its powers to prosecute and ensure stolen public resources are returned.

“The only way the President will leave a good legacy is by finishing graft. We fully support his efforts and the office of the public prosecutions to fight graft,” said Khalifa at a media briefing in their offices in Mombasa.