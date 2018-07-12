K24 TvNEWS

DP Ruto commends the Church for the role it plays in fostering peace

K24 Tv July 12, 2018
Deputy President William Samoei Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto has reiterated the government’s commitment in building bridges of peace in all regions of the country.

Speaking during a dinner organised by the Catholic Members of Parliament spiritual initiative, Ruto said the government has made formidable milestones in its quest to address diverse problems facing its people, adding that the efforts will be pursued vigorously to their logical conclusion.

 Ruto further lauded the role played by churches in the development of education and health sectors across the country.

