Hawkers engage police in running battles, demand release of colleagues

Chaos and running battles characterised the better part of the morning at the Wakulima market, after traders clashed with police and city county askaris.

The traders at the Wakulima and Muthurwa markets were protesting over the arrest of 5 of their colleagues and chairman Cyrus Kaguta by Nairobi city county askaris.

Central police station boss Robinson Thuku confirmed the arrests saying the five traders were locked up for violating city by-laws.

For now, the traders have vowed they will not relent until their colleagues are released.