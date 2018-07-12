K24 TvNEWS

Hawkers engage police in running battles, demand release of colleagues

K24 Tv July 12, 2018
2,463 Less than a minute

Chaos and running battles characterised the better part of the morning at the Wakulima market, after traders clashed with police and city county askaris.

The traders at the Wakulima and Muthurwa markets were protesting over the arrest of 5 of their colleagues and chairman Cyrus Kaguta by Nairobi city county askaris.

Central police station boss Robinson Thuku confirmed the arrests saying the five traders were locked up for violating city by-laws.

For now, the traders have vowed they will not relent until their colleagues are released.

Show More

Related Articles

July 12, 2018
2,456

DP Ruto commends the Church for the role it plays in fostering peace

July 12, 2018
2,455

Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua urges Govt to persist in graft war

July 12, 2018
2,453

Politicians warned against using war on graft to gain political mileage

Education CS Amina Mohamed.
July 12, 2018
2,464

Schools unrest : Various leaders condemn ongoing spate, propose stiff measures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker