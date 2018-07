Outspoken Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter is a relieved man after the court of appeal overturned a high court ruling that nullified his August 8th 2017 election victory.

Court of appeal judge, Justice Erastus Githinji overturned all orders issued by his high court counterpart Kanyi Kimondo nullifying Keter’s election in march this year and reinstated him as the validly elected member of parliament for Nandi Hills constituency.

Timothy Simwa has that report from Eldoret.