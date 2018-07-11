English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gov’t tells disgruntled Kenyan employees to bear with  Chinese employers

K24 Tv July 11, 2018
Msemaji wa serikali Eric Kiraithe

‘Bear with the Chinese’. Those are the words of the government to disgruntled Kenyan employees over claims of discrimination by their Chinese counterparts  at the standard gauge railway project.
Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe who spoke in Nairobi, downplayed the claims of mistreatment saying investigations into the matter were ongoing, urging those affected to lodge a formal complaint.

