Gov’t tells disgruntled Kenyan employees to bear with Chinese employers
‘Bear with the Chinese’. Those are the words of the government to disgruntled Kenyan employees over claims of discrimination by their Chinese counterparts at the standard gauge railway project.
Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe who spoke in Nairobi, downplayed the claims of mistreatment saying investigations into the matter were ongoing, urging those affected to lodge a formal complaint.