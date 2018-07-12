NATIONALNEWS

Take lead role in fight against corruption, civil society urged

Kinyuru Munuhe July 12, 2018
Civil society organisations have advised to actively play a role in the fight against runaway corruption that has undermined public service and democracy.

Transparency International-Kenya operations manager Samuel Kimeu also urged citizens to take the lead to eliminate the vice by signing a mobilisation tool dubbed ‘citizens against corruption’.

“The cost of corruption destroys institutions, distorts democracy and promotes impunity. We are not helpless in the fight against corruption. The civil society should play a proactive role to fight this vice,” said Kimeu.

He spoke during a consultative forum in Nairobi to mark the African Anti-Corruption Day at Ufungamano in Nairobi.

During the deliberations, the public was urged to embrace social media to highlight and agitate against these shortcomings through the social media.

They also called for open contracting by public bodies to deter looting of taxpayers’ money.

